BRIEF-Max Petroleum says to enter in talks with Sberbank on debt repayment
October 27, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Max Petroleum says to enter in talks with Sberbank on debt repayment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Max Petroleum Plc :

* Raised conditionally approximately 37.1 million stg before expenses by way of a cash subscription

* AGR Energy would hold 51 pct of enlarged issued share capital immediately following completion of subscription

* Brent crude oil prices have fallen significantly, which has had an adverse effect on group’s current cash flows

* If brent crude prices remain at or below current levels, capital programme is suspended, forecasts indicate group will not be able to continue servicing interest, principal payment under sberbank facility agreement

* Directors intend to enter into discussions with Sberbank seeking moratorium on principal payments, including $3.3 million principal due in December 2014, restructuring of Sberbank facility agreement

* Even if Sberbank & Company agree moratorium, delays or underperformance of production or revenue targets would require group obtaining additional debt or equity capital to continue in operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

