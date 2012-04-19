FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maybank says to delay stake sale in Indonesia's BII
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Maybank says to delay stake sale in Indonesia's BII

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) will delay the sale of a 10.7 percent stake in PT Bank Internasional Indonesia because of weak investor interest, the companies said on Thursday.

Maybank, Malaysia’s biggest lender by assets, said in January it had appointed UBS to handle the sale of the stake in BII. It is required by the Indonesian capital market regulator to reduce its stake to 80 percent from 97 percent currently.

BII’s CEO Dato Khairussaleh bin Ramli said it was seeking a sixth month extension from the regulator until the end of the year so that it would still be able to do the share sale.

“Our financial advisor UBS hasn’t found an investor who wants to buy,” said Tan Sri Dato’ Megat Zaharuddin bin Megat Mohd Nor, Maybank’s chairman and BII’s president commissioner. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.