FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Maybank to raise up to $5 bln via euro-commercial paper
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Maybank to raise up to $5 bln via euro-commercial paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Malayan Banking Bhd, the country’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday it planned to raise up to $5 billion via euro-commercial paper notes.

The bank may issue notes at any time, in U.S. dollar or alternative currencies, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange. Funds from the programme will go towards working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

The programme, which was assigned a short-term debt rating of P-2 by Moody‘s, was arranged by Maybank Investment Bank Berhad and Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd.

The company on Aug. 19 established a separate programme to raise up to 10 billion ringgit with capital securities . (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.