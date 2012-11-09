FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Maybank Q3 profit up 12.9 pct
November 9, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's Maybank Q3 profit up 12.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s largest lender, said on Friday third-quarter net profit rose 12.9 percent on strong performances across the board.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 1.5 billion ringgit ($489.64 million) from 1.33 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago, Maybank said in a statement. Analysts had expected a profit of 1.3 billion ringgit.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 14.8 percent to 6.97 billion ringgit from a year earlier, it said.

$1 = 3.0635 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill

