Malaysia's Maybank Q3 profit up 12.9 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s largest lender, said on Friday third-quarter net profit rose 12.9 percent on strong performances across the board.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 1.5 billion ringgit ($489.64 million) from 1.33 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago, Maybank said in a statement. Analysts had expected a profit of 1.3 billion ringgit.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 14.8 percent to 6.97 billion ringgit from a year earlier, it said.