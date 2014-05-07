FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indonesia's Garuda wins $100 mln Islamic financing from Malaysia's Maybank
May 7, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesia's Garuda wins $100 mln Islamic financing from Malaysia's Maybank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say loan to be issued by a Maybank unit, not Maybank Islamic Bhd)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian airline Garuda Indonesia Tbk has secured $100 million in financing from a unit of Malaysia’s Maybank to fund its operations and expansion, the Malaysian bank said on Tuesday.

The Musyarakah-based loan, which will be Indonesia’s largest bilateral Islamic financing, has a tenure of three years and will be issued through Maybank’s Indonesian unit, PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk, Maybank said in a statement.

“The partnership in financing demonstrates BII’s continuous support for Garuda Indonesia as we are growing our business,” said Garuda’s Chief Executive Officer Emirsyah Satar.

“We are honored that this is the first and only Islamic financing done between a bank and an airline in Indonesia”, he added.

Garuda Indonesia posted a net loss of $163.9 million in its first quarter ended March, compared with a loss of $33.75 million in the same period a year earlier, as the airline continued to struggle with rising competition. ($1 = 3.2505 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

