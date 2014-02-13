FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Maybank appoints John Chong to head investment banking unit
February 13, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Maybank appoints John Chong to head investment banking unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s biggest lender by assets, said it has appointed John Chong to head its investment banking unit.

Chong replaces Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who resigned as Maybank Investment Bank’s chief executive officer last September to join closest rival CIMB Group Holdings Bhd as head of investment banking.

Chong, 46, was previously Maybank Investment Bank’s deputy chief and had assumed the role as interim officer-in-charge of the investment bank and acting head of Maybank Kim Eng Group after Tengku Zafrul’s departure. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

