FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maybank jointly arranges $219 mln Shariah-compliant construction financing
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Maybank jointly arranges $219 mln Shariah-compliant construction financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said on Monday that it jointly led a consortium of lenders to provide the first syndicated Shariah-compliant construction financing in New York City totalling $219 million.

Maybank, Malaysia’s largest lender by assets, said in a statement that the financing was for development of a 43-storey luxury building called Tribeca condominium tower in Manhattan, developed by Soho Properties.

Construction of the 665-foot tall tower will commence in mid-2016 and is scheduled for completion in 2018, the bank said in a statement.

Maybank was the joint lead arranger in the deal along with Kuwait’s Warba Bank, and included lenders Intesa Sanpaolo of Italy and an affiliate of MSD Partners, L.P. of the United States.

The financing comprised a $174 million senior construction loan and a $45 million mezzanine loan, the statement added. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.