Maybank Kim Eng Thai unit aims for 15 pct revenue growth in 2015
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Maybank Kim Eng Thai unit aims for 15 pct revenue growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) PCL, the country’s largest broker by market share, aims for 2015 revenue growth of 15 percent due to an expected uppick in stock market turnover and higher investment banking income.

Maybank Kim Eng, part of Malaysia’s Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), also plans to boost market share to 11 percent this year from 10.56 percent in 2014, and to 15 percent by 2020, Boonporn Boriboonsongsilp, chief executive for retail business, said on Monday.

The broker posted a 7 percent decline in revenue to 4.43 billion baht ($135.89 million) in 2014 when market turnover dropped 12 percent due to political turmoil. ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

