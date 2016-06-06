FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Maybank reshuffles senior management, appoints new group CFO
June 6, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Maybank reshuffles senior management, appoints new group CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s largest lender by assets, appointed Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir as its new group chief financial officer effective from July 1, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

Maybank said current group CFO Mohamad Rafique Merican will take over as group head for Islamic banking and chief executive of Maybank Islamic, the Islamic banking unit.

The current CEO of Maybank Islamic, Muzaffar Hisham, was appointed group head of global banking, the statement added.

The bank posted a 16 percent drop in first-quarter profit last month as it set aside more provisions to accommodate restructuring of loans. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
