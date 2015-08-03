FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Maybank starts branch operations in Myanmar
August 3, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Maybank starts branch operations in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s largest bank by assets, said on Monday it commenced branch operations in Myanmar, becoming the first and only Malaysian bank to open a branch in that country.

Maybank, Southeast Asia’s fourth largest bank, is one of the foreign banks ranging from Japan’s Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd to Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd that have gained a presence in Myanmar.

In October, government granted nine foreign banks coveted licences to operate on a limited basis, its biggest move to date to bring in much needed foreign capital to a fast-growing economy. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

