FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maybank proposes $3 bln subordinated sukuk programme
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Maybank proposes $3 bln subordinated sukuk programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - Maybank Islamic Bhd, the largest sharia bank in Southeast Asia, will set up a 10 billion ringgit ($3.03 billion) subordinated sukuk programme, ratings agency RAM ratings said on Wednesday.

RAM gave an AA1 or ‘stable’ rating for the program, citing the firm’s “strategic importance” as the Islamic banking arm of Maybank.

“Maybank Islamic is highly integrated with Maybank and leverages on its parent’s risk-management systems, infrastructure and extensive branch network,” said RAM.

Papers under the sukuk program are compliant with Basel-III standards and qualify as Tier 2 capital under the central bank’s capital adequacy framework, it said. ($1 = 3.3045 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.