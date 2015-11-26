FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Maybank's Q3 profit up 18 pct, net interest income at record
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Maybank's Q3 profit up 18 pct, net interest income at record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly net profit as Malaysia’s largest lender by assets benefited from the sale of its Papua New Guinea operations.

Profit for July-September rose to 1.90 billion ringgit ($449 million) from 1.61 billion ringgit a year earlier, Maybank said. Net interest income rose to a record 2.9 billion ringgit, while revenue climbed 27.4 percent to 11.38 billion ringgit.

“Given the expected headwinds that will remain in the coming year, we will also re-double our efforts to raise operational and capital efficiencies, as well as leverage growth opportunities throughout this region,” Abdul Farid Alias, Maybank’s group CEO said in a statement.

Maybank, which is also Southeast Asia’s fourth-biggest bank, faces a challenging environment this year as economic growth slows and currencies depreciate. At home, the lender expects private consumption growth to weaken due to the implementation of a goods and services tax (GST) in April and high household leverage.

This week, smaller rival CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported a 9.7 percent decline in quarterly net profit. ($1 = 4.2120 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.