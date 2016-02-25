FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Maybank Q4 profit drops 14.5 pct as impairment losses rise
#Intel
February 25, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Maybank Q4 profit drops 14.5 pct as impairment losses rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) reported a 14.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as Malaysia’s largest lender by assets booked higher impairment losses amid a challenging economic environment.

Profit for October-December reached 1.65 billion ringgit ($392 million) from 1.93 billion ringgit a year earlier, Maybank said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Net interest income rose to 2.9 billion ringgit from 2.44 billion ringgit. Revenue rose 14 percent to 11.05 billion ringgit.

The lender said quarterly profit was hit by higher allowances for impaired loans and lower recoveries compared with the same period in 2014.

Maybank Group President and Chief Executive Abdul Faris Alias said the second half of 2015 saw increased volatility in the economic environment.

“The increased headwinds that developed necessitated us taking pro-active measures including re-assessing our risk appetite to ensure we remained as unaffected as possible,” Abdul Faris said in a statement.

Southeast Asia’s fourth-biggest bank also said it expected Malaysia’s overnight policy interest rate to be lowered by 25 basis points despite higher inflation as the central bank leans towards supporting growth.

Malaysia kept the rate at 3.25 percent last month. The next policy decision is expected on March 9.

$1 = 4.2110 ringgit Reporting by Praveen Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
