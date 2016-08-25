FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Maybank's Q2 profit slides 27 pct, sees loans growth slowing at home
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 5:51 AM / a year ago

Maybank's Q2 profit slides 27 pct, sees loans growth slowing at home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest lender Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) forecast on Thursday that domestic loans growth would slow, as it posted a 27 percent drop in second-quarter net profit due to a surge in allowances for impairments.

Maybank said in a statement that loans growth in Malaysia will likely continue to moderate to 6-7 percent this year from 7-8 percent in 2015 on the back of easing household loans growth.

Net profit slid to 1.16 billion ringgit ($287.77 million) for the April-June quarter from 1.58 billion ringgit a year ago.

Allowances for impairment losses on loans, advances and financing jumped to 982 million ringgit in the second quarter from 301 million ringgit in the same period last year.

Net interest income for the quarter rose 7.5 percent to 2.88 billion ringgit due to growth in the group's gross loans, advances and financing, the lender said. ($1 = 4.0310 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.