FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CORRECTED-Malaysia's Maybank Q3 profit falls 5.4 pct on tax charges
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 24, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's Maybank Q3 profit falls 5.4 pct on tax charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify reason for profit fall in paragraph 1 and headline)

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest lender Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) posted a fall in third-quarter profit due to a lower tax charge in the same period a year earlier.

Net profit for July-September was 1.795 billion ringgit ($402.9 million), the fourth quarterly decline in a row, and 5.4 percent lower than 1.898 billion ringgit a year earlier.

Net interest income for the quarter declined 2.4 percent to 2.83 billion ringgit.

The group clocked a quarterly revenue of 11.3 billion ringgit.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated net income of 1.08 billion ringgit and revenue of 5.42 billion ringgit for the quarter.

$1 = 4.4550 ringgit Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.