May 25, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 3 months ago

Malaysia's Maybank Q1 net profit up 19 pct on loans growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) posted a 19 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on the back of regional loans growth, improvement in net interest margin and lower net impairment losses.

Malaysia's largest lender by assets reported a net profit of 1.70 billion ringgit ($397.52 million) for January-March compared to 1.43 billion ringgit a year ago.

That was higher than the 1.2 billion ringgit average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 4.2765 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

