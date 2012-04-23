FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Maybank says looking for banking opportunity in Thailand
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's Maybank says looking for banking opportunity in Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s top lender Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is exploring a bank business opportunity in Thailand but it is not in active talks about acquiring a stake in TMB bank Pcl, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We are not in any active discussion,” Maybank CEO Abdul Wahid Omar told reporters when asked if it planned to buy a stake in TMB.

He was in Bangkok to join with its brokerage unit Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl to announce the strategy of its investment banking business in Thailand.

Reuters cited sources as saying that ING was putting its 31 percent stake in TMB, Thailand’s seventh-largest lender, up for sale as the Dutch financial services group pushed ahead with Asian divestment. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.