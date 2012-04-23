BRIEF-Maybank Kim Eng Thai unit aims to boost market share to 12 pct

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl :

* Plans to boost its market share to 12 percent in 2012 from 11.86 percent in 2011, it said in a statement

* Aims to expand its network with three new branches this year and embark on wealth management and offshore trading services for clients

* Maybank Kim Eng Securities, the top broker in Thailand, is a unit of Malaysia’s Malayan Banking Berhad ; the broker contributes about 28 percent in terms of revenue for the entire Maybank Kim Eng group in 2011 (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)