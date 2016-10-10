FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Life to buy London property company Mayfair
October 10, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Swiss Life to buy London property company Mayfair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of insurer Swiss Life is buying Mayfair Capital, a London-based property investment and management company with a portfolio valued at around 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), Mayfair said on Monday.

The addition of Mayfair's assets to Swiss Life's real estate investments creates a European property portfolio worth some 55.3 billion pounds, Mayfair said.

Terms of the transaction, expected to close later this year after clearing regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

$1 = 0.8042 pounds Reporting by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
