May Gurney says first-half trading in line with its expectations

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Infrastructure and maintenance company May Gurney Integrated Services Plc said trading in the first half has been in line with its expectations and that the issues highlighted last month are being addressed.

The company, which helps maintain Britain’s highways, rail and utilities services, issued a profit warning last month and said Philip Fellowes-Prynne, its chief executive of four years, would leave the company immediately.

“Plans are in place to address the issues we highlighted in September,” said Interim Chief Executive Willie MacDiarmid.

The company said it had been awarded a seven-year contract extension with the Somerset Waste Partnership, valued at up to 100 million pounds ($160.25 million).

The company said in March that its facility services segment, which caters to local authorities involved in the education sector, was underperforming. It later said it expected to take a related one-off charge of 10 million pounds at the end of the year.

The company said last month that target margins had not been achieved for contracts related to its MaGos business, which provides waste and recycling services, and added that its utilities business in Scotland was facing challenges after its client, Scotia Gas Networks, planned to reduce its outsourcing.

May Gurney shares closed at 126.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.