FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P revises Minnesota's Mayo Clinic rating outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

S&P revises Minnesota's Mayo Clinic rating outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services late on Wednesday said it revised Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic rating outlook to negative, citing weaker operating performance and additional debt issuance.

The rating agency also assigned a AA long-term rating to the clinic’s upcoming sale of $300 million of taxable bonds.

“We revised the outlook to negative to reflect our opinion of Mayo Clinic’s weaker operating performance, especially in the second half of 2012, and additional debt with this issue, which we did not expect and did not include in our last rating analysis,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Martin Arrick.

The outlook revision also reflects the impact on the clinic’s finances from a sharply lower pension discount rate for the second straight year that pushed up pension contributions, the rating agency said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.