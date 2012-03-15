FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mayr-Melnhof raises dividend, sees margin pressure
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 15, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 6 years

Mayr-Melnhof raises dividend, sees margin pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 15 (Reuters) - Austrian paper products group Mayr-Melnhof proposed raising its dividend while posting in-line 2011 results and forecasting pressure on margins this year.

The company said on Thursday it would ask shareholders to approve a dividend of 2.10 euros per share, up from 1.95, after 2011 profit rose 7.5 percent to a record 118.7 million euros ($154.6 million).

It called the economic outlook for its main market Europe “gloomy and diffuse” as consumers, with the exception of Germany, tighten their belts in an uncertain environment.

“Overall, we expect a higher weight on margins due to more intense challenges on the procurement and sales markets. Resulting from the short-term nature of the business, we cannot provide an earnings forecast for the current year at this time,” it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.