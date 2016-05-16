FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle invests in Tunisia-focused Mazarine Energy
May 16, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Carlyle invests in Tunisia-focused Mazarine Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group on Monday announced it had invested in Tunisia-focused oil and gas explorer Mazarine Energy which will also receive $500 million for further acquisitions in Europe and north Africa.

Mazarine, headed by Edward van Kersbergen, will focus on investments in “low-risk, near-term, conventional exploration, development and production opportunities in Europe, Africa and the broader Mediterranean region.”

Carlyle International Energy Partners, the private equity firm’s overseas oil and gas investment fund, has created two companies to invest in assets in the North Sea and Southeast Asia in recent years.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

