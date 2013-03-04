FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda Motor says Jan-Feb China car sales down 19.4 pct yr-on-yr
March 4, 2013

Mazda Motor says Jan-Feb China car sales down 19.4 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp and its partners sold a total of 29,501 cars in China during the first two months of the year, down 19.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, the Japanese company said on Monday.

For the month of February, Mazda sold 10,433 cars, down 24.7 percent from a year earlier. The decline accelerated from January when sales fell 16.1 percent.

Sales figures for January and February have been impacted by the timing of the week-long lunar new year holiday, which fell in January last year but in February this year.

Mazda operates ventures in China with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and FAW Group Corp.

