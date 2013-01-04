FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda Motor says Dec China car sales down 26 yr-on-yr
January 4, 2013

Mazda Motor says Dec China car sales down 26 yr-on-yr

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp said on Friday it sold 17,273 cars in China in December, down 26.4 percent from a year earlier, as Chinese consumers continue to shun Japanese cars amid a lingering territorial row between the two Asian neighbors.

The pace of the fall in December slowed a bit from a drop of nearly 30 percent in November and 45 percent in October.

In 2012, Mazda sold 187,087 cars in China, down 12.9 from a year earlier, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

