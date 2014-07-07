FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda recalls over 42,000 cars in China over Takata airbag issue
July 7, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

Mazda recalls over 42,000 cars in China over Takata airbag issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp will recall over 42,000 cars produced in China due to issues over airbags supplied by Takata Corp, a firm which is at the heart of massive recalls globally involving Japanese, U.S. and European automakers.

China’s quality watchdog announced over the weekend China FAW Car Co Ltd, a China venture of Mazda, was recalling 42,732 Mazda 6 sedans from July 20 due to an airbag problem. It said the airbag in front passenger seat may fail to work and even lead to a fire in extreme cases.

Naoto Oikawa, China-based spokesman for Mazda, said the airbag in question were supplied by Takata.

It was not immediately clear if the latest move was part of Mazda’s global recall involving nearly 160,000 cars announced on June 23.

Top Japanese car makers, including Toyota Motor Corp , have recalled over 10 million vehicles over the past five years in a series of recalls involving both passenger-side and driver-side air bags made by Takata. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
