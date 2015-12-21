FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda names Moro N. American president, O'Sullivan to retire
December 21, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Mazda names Moro N. American president, O'Sullivan to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp announced on Monday that 55-year-old Masahiro Moro will become president of the automaker’s North American operations, replacing Jim O‘Sullivan, 62, who will retire.

The changes will be effective on Jan. 1, the company said in a statement.

O‘Sullivan was named president and chief executive of Mazda’s North American operations in 2003.

Mazda’s U.S. sales through November were up 3.2 from the same period a year earlier, at nearly 300,000 vehicles.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese

