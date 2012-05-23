FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda, Fiat to work together on MX-5-based roadster
May 23, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

Mazda, Fiat to work together on MX-5-based roadster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp and Fiat SpA said on Wednesday they have signed a non-binding MOU (memorandum of understanding) to develop and manufacture a new roadster for the Mazda and Alfa Romeo brands based on Mazda’s next-generation MX-5 platform.

A final agreement is expected to be signed in the second half of this year, they said in a statement.

Mazda and Fiat will develop two distinctly styled roadsters with their own engines. Both vehicles will be built at Mazda’s Hiroshima plant, with production of the Alfa Romeo version due to start in 2015.

The two automakers also said they would discuss further opportunities for cooperation in Europe. A Mazda spokeswoman said the agreement does not involve any discussions on an equity alliance. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

