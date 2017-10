TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor is in talks with Fiat SpA over a business tie-up, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported earlier on Wednesday that loss-making Mazda and the Italian automaker were looking to tap each others’ distribution networks. (Reporting by Taro Fuse, writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)