May 31, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Mazda to cut 250 jobs in Europe, US-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp plans to cut 250 jobs, or a quarter of its staff in Europe and the United States, in fiscal 2012, as it reorganizes sales management in Japan and overseas, the Nikkei reported.

The Japanese automaker, which has posted losses for four straight years on sluggish sales and a strong yen, will reduce staff at its subsidiary in Germany by a third to just under 200 workers, the business daily said.

Mazda plans to reduce staff in the United States, where it has sales sections in California and Michigan, by 20 percent to around 550 workers, the paper said.

The company does not plan to cut jobs in Japan but will reorganize sales administration operations in June by relocating certain workers to its headoffice in Hiroshima from the Tokyo and Osaka offices, the daily reported.

When contacted by Reuters, a company spokesman said he could not confirm the report.

