FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mazda to resume operations at Hofu plants on Friday
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 14, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mazda to resume operations at Hofu plants on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates that Mazda will restart operations at Hofu No.1, No.2 plants on Friday evening)

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp will resume operations at its Hofu plants in Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, on Friday evening after operations were suspended due to a strong earthquake in the area earlier in the day.

The carmaker will resume operations at the Hofu No.1 plant, where it makes the Mazda3, from 8:15 p.m. (1115 GMT) and at the Hofu No.2 plant, where it manufactures the Mazda3 and Mazda6, at 5:00 p.m. (0800 GMT), said spokesman Makoto Watanabe.

The impact on vehicle production has been minor, Watanabe said, but declined to disclose details. Mazda has conducted safety checks and no damage has been found, he said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off Japan’s southern island of Kyushu near the city of Oita, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau and Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.