Mazda says suspended Hofu plant operations after earthquake

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp said it has suspended operations at its Hofu No.1 plant in Yamaguchi, western Japan due to an earthquake that hit the area on early Friday morning.

The carmaker has also halted operations at its Hofu No.2 plant as it conducts checks on any potential damages, spokesman Makoto Watanabe said.

Mazda manufactures the Mazda3 subcompact at the Hofu No.1 plant. It makes the Mazda3 and Mazda6 at the Hofu No.2 plant. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau)