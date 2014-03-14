FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazda says suspended Hofu plant operations after earthquake
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 14, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

Mazda says suspended Hofu plant operations after earthquake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp said it has suspended operations at its Hofu No.1 plant in Yamaguchi, western Japan due to an earthquake that hit the area on early Friday morning.

The carmaker has also halted operations at its Hofu No.2 plant as it conducts checks on any potential damages, spokesman Makoto Watanabe said.

Mazda manufactures the Mazda3 subcompact at the Hofu No.1 plant. It makes the Mazda3 and Mazda6 at the Hofu No.2 plant. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.