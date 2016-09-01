FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazda says to recall 2.3 mln vehicles worldwide
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 1, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Mazda says to recall 2.3 mln vehicles worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it would recall a total of 2.3 million vehicles worldwide over potential problems with their rear gates, along with a separate issue involving diesel engines.

The Japanese automaker said it was recalling around 390,000 vehicles including the Mazda 3 sedan and the CX-3 SUV crossover model in Japan to fix the damper stays on their rear gates, which may corrode and break if exposed to salt.

Mazda said it planned to recall an additional 1.8 million vehicles in overseas markets over the same issue. It also announced a domestic recall of around 110,000 vehicles, including the Mazda 3 and CX-3, over a computer problem with their diesel engines. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.