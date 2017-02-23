FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 6 months ago

Mazda to recall 460,000 cars globally for diesel engine defects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it was recalling about 460,000 CX-5, Mazda3 and Mazda6 cars globally to fix multiple defects in their diesel engines, including a problem that could lead to engines stalling.

The cars subject to the recalls were produced between Feb. 13, 2012 and Feb. 2 this year. No injury or fire has been reported from the defect, Mazda said.

Of the total, 170,000 cars were sold in Japan and the remainder overseas. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

