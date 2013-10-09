Mazda CEO says aims to sell around 500,000 Mazda3 vehicles a year

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp aims to sell around 500,000 redesigned Mazda3 vehicles a year around the world, Chief Executive Officer Masamichi Kogai said on Wednesday.

The compact car is the company’s most popular model, last year accounting for about 30 percent of its total vehicle sales.

Mazda, which started to offer the redesigned Mazda3 in the United States last month, is offering a gas-electric hybrid model for the first time, using Toyota Motor Corp’s hybrid technology, in addition to gas and diesel powertrains. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Paul Tait)