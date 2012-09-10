Mitchells & Butlers poaches Marston's exec for CEO

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers said on Monday it had poached Alistair Darby, chief operating officer at rival Marston’s , to be its new chief executive, ending a prolonged search.

M&B, the owner of the Harvester, All Bar One and O‘Neills chains, has been run by executive chairman Bob Ivell since October 2011, when he replaced interim chief executive Jeremy Blood six months after he stepped into the shoes of Adam Fowle.

Ivell will revert to a non-executive role after a short handover when Darby takes over on Oct.8, the company said.

Marston’s said that Darby would step down from its board immediately, and Peter Dalzell, managing director of Marston’s Inns and Taverns, and Stephen Oliver, managing director of Marston’s Beer and Pub Company, would report directly to chief executive Ralph Findlay.