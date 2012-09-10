FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitchells & Butlers poaches Marston's exec for CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Mitchells & Butlers poaches Marston's exec for CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers said on Monday it had poached Alistair Darby, chief operating officer at rival Marston’s , to be its new chief executive, ending a prolonged search.

M&B, the owner of the Harvester, All Bar One and O‘Neills chains, has been run by executive chairman Bob Ivell since October 2011, when he replaced interim chief executive Jeremy Blood six months after he stepped into the shoes of Adam Fowle.

Ivell will revert to a non-executive role after a short handover when Darby takes over on Oct.8, the company said.

Marston’s said that Darby would step down from its board immediately, and Peter Dalzell, managing director of Marston’s Inns and Taverns, and Stephen Oliver, managing director of Marston’s Beer and Pub Company, would report directly to chief executive Ralph Findlay.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.