FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish mBank sells insurance arm to AXA in a deal worth $175 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2014 / 7:04 AM / 3 years ago

Polish mBank sells insurance arm to AXA in a deal worth $175 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth largest lender mBank has decided to sell its insurance arm to French group AXA in a deal worth 135 million euros ($175 million), parties involved in a transaction said on Friday.

“The transaction concerns advance payment of 570 million zlotys ($176 million),” AXA said in a statement.

The French group agreed to buy mBank’s insurance company BRE TUiR. MBank, the local unit of German Commerzbank has also signed a 10-year insurance distribution agreement with AXA. (1 US dollar = 0.7738 euro) (1 Polish zloty = 0.2385 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.2455 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.