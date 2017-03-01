BRIEF-Poland's mBank plans no dividend for 2016

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - mBank:

* Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank , said on Wednesday it did not plan to pay a dividend from last year's net profit.

* mBank said it wanted to keep almost all of its 2016 profit of 1.2 billion zlotys ($295.9 million).

* mBank also said it wanted to transfer 2.8 billion zlotys of profit accumulated in previous years to its additional capital.

* mBank's CEO, Cezary Stypulkowski, said earlier said the bank was unlikely to pay a dividend from its 2016 profit. Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0553 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper, editing by David Evans)