Poland's mBank upbeat on 2017 as economy powers ahead

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland's MBank expects good profit performance in 2017 thanks to its market positioning and the robust economy, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We caught the wind in our sails, we have positioned ourselves as a very convenient bank for making (card) transactions," Cezary Stypulkowski told a news conference.

"We expect that 2017 will be a good year for us, unless there is a significant economic slowdown, which we don't envisage. So, we have an optimistic outlook in terms of the profit," Stypulkowski said, declining to give exact numbers.

Polish banks' profits suffered this year from a newly-imposed bank tax and persisting record-low interest rates, but on the positive side they still benefit from relatively high economic growth around 3 percent.

MBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, was a first major bank which presented its third-quarter results. It reported a 28-percent annual fall in its net profit to 230.5 million zlotys ($58.26 million) beating expectations.

Stypulkowski also said mBank may issue covered bonds on the euro market in the first quarter of 2017, without giving details. ($1 = 3.9567 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Angus MacSwan)