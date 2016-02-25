FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's mBank to withhold dividend from 2015 profits
February 25, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's mBank to withhold dividend from 2015 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said on Thursday it plans to withhold dividend payouts from the profits it made last year and previously.

mBank said it wants to keep undivided the 1.2 billion zlotys ($303.24 million) profit accumulated from previous years as well as almost all of its 2015 profit of 1.27 billion zlotys. It gave no reason for the decision.

Last year, mBank shareholders voted not to pay a dividend either, but Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said the undivided part of its 2014 net profit may be used to increase a dividend paid in 2016.

This followed the regulator’s recommendation that lenders with significant foreign currency mortgage portfolios, such as mBank, hold off from paying dividends on 2014 earnings and set aside extra capital to offset risks from the loans. ($1 = 3.9573 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)

