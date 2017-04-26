mBank to book PLN 129 mln bank guarantee fund charges in Q1

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, said on Wednesday that it will book 129 million zlotys ($33.22 million) of bank guarantee fund charges in the first quarter.

It also said that costs of fees and payments to the stae-run bank guarantee fund BFG in the whole mBank group amounted to 132 million zlotys in the first quarter.

The bank is to publish its first quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 3.8827 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)