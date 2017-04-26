FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
mBank to book PLN 129 mln bank guarantee fund charges in Q1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 4 months ago

mBank to book PLN 129 mln bank guarantee fund charges in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, said on Wednesday that it will book 129 million zlotys ($33.22 million) of bank guarantee fund charges in the first quarter.

It also said that costs of fees and payments to the stae-run bank guarantee fund BFG in the whole mBank group amounted to 132 million zlotys in the first quarter.

The bank is to publish its first quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 3.8827 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.