FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish mBank CEO sees 2014 net at close to 1.3 bln zlotys
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Polish mBank CEO sees 2014 net at close to 1.3 bln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.4 lender mBank sees its full 2014 net profit slightly up year-on-year at close to 1.3 billion zlotys ($419.6 million), its chief executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Wednesday.

“If current income trends persist, 1.3 billion zlotys (of full-year net profit) is within our reach,” Stypulkowski told a news conference.

Last year mBank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank’s , booked a net profit of 1.2 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.0983 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.