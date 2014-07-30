FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish mBank Q2 net rises 20 pct, in line with forecasts
July 30, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Polish mBank Q2 net rises 20 pct, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jul 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth largest lender mBank reported an almost 20-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, because of higher net interest income, it said on Wednesday.

The bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 325 million zlotys ($105 million) compared to 329 million expected by analysts.

mBank was the second major local lender, after Portuguese-owned Millennium, to report solid growth in second-quarter results. ($1 = 3.0972 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

