Polish mBank Q3 net rises 9 pct, in line with forecasts

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth largest lender mBank reported a 9-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, thanks to higher net interest income and lower write-downs on bad loans, it said on Thursday.

The bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 315.5 million zlotys ($94.3 million) compared to 321 million expected by analysts.

MBank was the second major local lender, after Portuguese-owned Millennium, to report solid growth in third-quarter results. (1 US dollar = 3.3460 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)