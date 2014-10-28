FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MBB Industries reports Q3 revenues of 61.7 mln euros, up 5.5 pct
October 28, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MBB Industries reports Q3 revenues of 61.7 mln euros, up 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mbb Industries AG :

* Says quarterly revenue exceeding 60 million euros for first time

* Says nine-month consolidated net profit rises to 9.8 million euros(EPS 1.49 euros) according to preliminary figures

* Says expected annual revenue adapted to 240 million euros

* Says achieves revenues of 61.7 million euros in Q3 of 2014 compared to 58.5 million euros (+5.5 pct) in Q3 of 2013

* Says nine-month revenues of 172.9 million euros (172.8 million euros previous year)

* Says Q3 EBITDA accrues to 6.0 million euros (5.8 million euros previous year) with consolidated net profit of 3.2 million euros as recorded in previous year

* Says for Q4, management forecasts earnings of at least 0.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

