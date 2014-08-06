FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MBB Industries reports H1 revenue of EUR 111.2 mln
#Financials
August 6, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MBB Industries reports H1 revenue of EUR 111.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - MBB Industries AG : * Says H1 revenue amounted to EUR 111.2 million after EUR 114.3 million in the

first half of 2013 * Says H1 consolidated net profit of EUR 6.6 million after EUR 6.3 million year

ago * Says Q2 revenue declined by 5.5%, from EUR 58.8 million in the second quarter

of 2013 to EUR 55.6 million * Says consolidated net income for Q2 2014 amounted to EUR 3.4 million compared

with EUR 3.0 million in same period of previous year * Says is continuing to forecast growth in revenue to EUR 250 million and

similar earnings to the previous year for FY 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

