FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus wants to buy Finmeccanica's MBDA stake-report
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus wants to buy Finmeccanica's MBDA stake-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Airbus plans to take control of the European missile company MBDA after Italian defence group Finmeccanica put its stake up for sale, Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper reported.

It said the European aircraft maker wants to add Finmeccanica’s 25 percent slice of the company, which supplies more than 90 countries with weapons, to its 37.5 percent stake.

It said the deal could force the hand of MBDA’s third shareholder, BAE Systems. The British defence conglomerate, which also holds 37.5 percent, faces the dilemma of whether to bolster its position, accept becoming a minority player, or sell outright to Airbus.

Airbus and BAE have first refusal on Finmeccanica’s stake, which analysts estimate could be worth about 700 million euros ($793 million), the newspaper reported.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Finmeccanica had no immediate comment. In June, a restructuring by Finmeccanica left MBDA out of a corporate restructuring. .

Airbus, for its part, in September put the business at the centre of a non-jetliner portfolio focused on aeronautics and space. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris and Valentina Za in Milan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.