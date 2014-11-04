FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- MBF Group Q3 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys
November 4, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- MBF Group Q3 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - MBF Group SA :

* Said on Monday it reported Q3 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys versus 331,600 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 138,517 zlotys versus 50,275 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was 122,764 zlotys versus 50,824 zlotys a year ago

* Q1-Q3 revenue reached 1.5 million and exceeded the company’s revenue forecast for the full 2014 financial year of 1.35 million zlotys (announced on Aug. 20)

* Following the publication of the financial results for Q3 the company plans to raise its financial guidance for the FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

