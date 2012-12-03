MBF Clearing to pay $650,000 to resolve customer fund case

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - New York-based futures company MBF Clearing has been ordered to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to properly segregate customer funds.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on Monday that it had obtained a federal court order for the penalty.

The CFTC in March filed a lawsuit against MBF, saying the firm had deposited customer funds into a non-segregated account held at JPMorgan Chase & Co, violating federal laws requiring that such funds be kept segregated.

The CFTC said MBF routinely held $30 million to $90 million in the account. (Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)