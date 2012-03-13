CFTC sues MBF Clearing over customer funds

March 13 (Reuters) - A New York-based futures company has been sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly failing to properly segregate customer funds.

According to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, MBF Clearing Corp deposited customer funds into a non-segregated account held at JPMorgan Chase & Co, violating federal laws requiring that such funds be kept segregated. The CFTC said MBF “routinely held” $30 million to $90 million in the account.

MBF was not immediately available for comment. The lawsuit seeks civil fines and other remedies.

Regulators have increased their vigilance about the whereabouts of customer funds at futures brokerages since the October 2011 collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, where an estimated $1.6 billion has vanished.