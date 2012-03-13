FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC sues MBF Clearing over customer funds
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 13, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 6 years ago

CFTC sues MBF Clearing over customer funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - A New York-based futures company has been sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly failing to properly segregate customer funds.

According to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, MBF Clearing Corp deposited customer funds into a non-segregated account held at JPMorgan Chase & Co, violating federal laws requiring that such funds be kept segregated. The CFTC said MBF “routinely held” $30 million to $90 million in the account.

MBF was not immediately available for comment. The lawsuit seeks civil fines and other remedies.

Regulators have increased their vigilance about the whereabouts of customer funds at futures brokerages since the October 2011 collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, where an estimated $1.6 billion has vanished.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.